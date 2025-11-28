LAIF Creative Conference celebrates 20 years

THE Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has said that the 2025 LAIF Creative Conference on Saturday at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, will mark a historic milestone.

In a statement yesterday, the association disclosed that the 20th anniversary of LAIF, celebrated under the theme “20 Years of Crazy,” will bring together leading voices from Nigeria, Africa, and the global creative industry for a full day of inspiring conversations on creativity, technology, culture and the future of brand-building.

In a statement yesterday, it noted: “The LAIF Creative Conference will feature keynote presentations from visionary leaders, expert panel sessions on the future of creativity and strategic brand communication, tech-focused side-stage conversations exploring AI, digital evolution, and emerging creative tools, discussions connecting advertising with entertainment, storytelling, film and global culture.”

It added that the two-day festival would culminate in the LAIF Awards Ceremony on Sunday, where outstanding creative work across Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications industry will be recognised.

“This special anniversary edition will also include the LAIF Icon Award, celebrate an industry pioneer and honour their contributions to the growth and evolution of Nigerian advertising,” it added.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Mr Jay Chukwuemeka, highlighted the importance of this year’s edition: “LAIF has evolved into one of the most influential creative festivals in West Africa. As we celebrate 20 years, we are not only honouring our past but embracing a future defined by innovation, collaboration, and global relevance.”