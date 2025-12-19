LASG introduces coordinated emergency care for prompt response, access

Lagos State Government has introduced a coordinated emergency care system under Ilera Eko service programme to ensure prompt response and improved access to lifesaving emergency services across the state.

The initiative, also known as the Lagos State Health Management Agency Assistance in Distress (LASHMA Aid), was officially unveiled yesterday to mark a new phase in emergency healthcare delivery, aimed at removing financial barriers to care while guaranteeing pre-hospital services and up to 48 hours of initial in-facility treatment for patients.

The Board Chairman of LASHMA, Adebayo Adedewe, who spoke at the event, said the programme represented a deliberate effort to reposition emergency response in the state by ensuring timely interventions that save lives.

He said that the initiative, coordinated under the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme, followed the Executive Order signed by the governor in July of 2024, which made social health insurance mandatory for residents.

Adedewe noted that LASHMA Aid was developed in line with Sections 6 and 7 of the Executive Order, which mandate the agency to guarantee access to emergency medical care for insured residents and vulnerable groups.

He said the programme went beyond deploying ambulances, stressing that it focused on saving critical minutes during emergencies and preventing avoidable deaths caused by delays, fear, or financial constraints.

He added that the new medical emergency service created a single, coordinated pathway for pre-hospital care, inter-facility transfers and early stabilisation, assuring residents that emergency treatment would no longer be hindered by concerns about immediate payment.

In her remark, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, described the initiative as a vital component of Lagos’ health service delivery system, designed to close long-standing gaps in emergency care arising from poor coordination and financial barriers.

She said that the service was structured to support indigent and vulnerable residents who could not afford the high cost of emergency medical treatment.

Ogunyemi, therefore, encouraged residents to enrol in the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme, noting that the initiative demonstrated LASHMA’s readiness to provide timely emergency support and reinforce the state’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage.

She also commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prioritising healthcare through policies and programmes that had strengthened service delivery.

Also, Special Adviser to the Governor on Parastatals Monitoring, Ibrahim Obanikoro, observed that the absence of effective insurance coverage had remained a major concern for many Nigerians seeking medical care, often driving them abroad.

He said the new emergency care initiative was expected to address that gap.

Obanikoro added that the programme was open to all residents who had lived in Lagos State for at least six months and noted that registration could be completed online within a few minutes.