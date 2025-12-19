LASIAMA urges staff collaboration to boost service delivery

The Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) has urged its staff to strengthen collaboration across units as a strategy for improving productivity, service delivery, and workplace efficiency.

The call was made on Thursday, December 11, 2025, during a one-day staff retreat held at Lakowe Lake Golf & Country Estate, which brought together all categories of staff, from management to drivers, cleaners, security personnel, and gardeners.

Declaring the retreat open, the General Manager of LASIAMA, Ms. Adenike Adekanbi, said effective collaboration among staff is critical to achieving the Agency’s mandate, stressing that no unit or cadre can function in isolation.

She noted that the retreat was designed to break internal silos and encourage shared responsibility across departments.

“We must work together and see ourselves as one team,” Adekanbi said. “When people collaborate, take ownership, and support one another, the quality of our output improves and the public benefits.”

She explained that bringing the entire workforce together was a deliberate effort to reinforce unity and create a workplace culture where ideas and responsibilities are shared.

The retreat, themed “LASIAMA: Energise, Reconnect, Reflect, Recharge,” featured interactive sessions facilitated by Mr. Yomi Ojute, Lead Consultant at The Yomi Ojute Company, who focused on teamwork, leadership, and cross-unit collaboration.

Ojute cited a 2016 Gallup report indicating that organisations with high staff engagement record 21 per cent higher profitability and 17 per cent higher productivity.

He also referenced a McKinsey study which found that highly collaborative teams are five times more likely to achieve their goals.

He warned that poor collaboration results in duplicated efforts, errors, missed deadlines, and low staff morale, describing them as major obstacles to organisational effectiveness.

Using the RACI framework — Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed — Ojute guided staff through practical exercises to clarify roles and improve coordination. Participants were grouped to redesign task responsibilities using the example of repairing faulty streetlights, with the best-performing group rewarded.

He also encouraged staff to adopt smarter work practices, explaining the 80/20 principle, which shows that focused collaboration on key tasks often delivers the greatest results.

Earlier, the Director of the Public Affairs Unit, Mr. Rasak Musbau, said the retreat underscored LASIAMA’s commitment to inclusiveness and teamwork.

“This gathering reminds us that our strength lies in collaboration,” Musbau said. “Regardless of role or designation, every staff member has a part to play in achieving our collective goals.”

Staff participants described the retreat as timely and impactful, noting that it strengthened working relationships and improved understanding across units.