Lawmaker backs conversion of ATBU to conventional university

Senator Haliru Jika has expressed strong support for the proposed bill seeking to convert the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, from a specialised university of technology into a conventional university, describing the move as critical to human capital development, educational equity, and regional economic growth.

The senator made his position known at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund to receive stakeholder submissions on the bill to amend ATBU’s enabling Act.

Addressing the hearing, Senator Jika argued that rapid global changes in technology and development had rendered rigid academic boundaries increasingly outdated, stressing that modern innovation now thrives on interdisciplinary collaboration.

“Technology today is no longer isolated,” he said. “It is inherently interdisciplinary. Our professionals must be equipped not only with technical expertise but also with knowledge of management, law, policy, environmental realities, and complex social dynamics.”

He said converting ATBU into a conventional university would create space for additional faculties, departments, and interdisciplinary research centres, thereby enhancing the institution’s national relevance and global competitiveness.

According to him, the proposed transition would also help address the growing demand for university admission by opening access to high-demand programmes that are currently unavailable at the institution.

“Conventionalising ATBU will enable the university to maximise its existing infrastructure and train more students across foundational, technical, and allied disciplines,” Senator Jika noted.

He further highlighted the economic implications of the move, explaining that expanded academic offerings would increase enrolment and internally generated revenue, ultimately reducing long-term funding pressure on the Federal Government.

The senator also pointed to strategic benefits for Bauchi State and the wider North-East, noting that a conventional university would strengthen academic linkages with nearby polytechnics and colleges of education.

“The North-East has historically lagged in infrastructural development,” he said. “This transition will stimulate infrastructure expansion, create jobs, and contribute to regional economic revitalisation.”

On skills development, Senator Jika said Bauchi State’s natural resource base positioned ATBU to drive specialised programmes capable of producing skilled manpower for key sectors of the national economy.

He described the proposed conversion as an issue of educational justice, arguing that access to diverse and competitive academic programmes should not be constrained by geography.

“Bringing these opportunities closer to the people of Bauchi State and its catchment areas is a matter of equity and fairness,” he added.

His position aligns with earlier submissions by other stakeholders, including former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, who supported the bill on grounds of programme expansion and regional inclusion.

However, the proposal has attracted opposition from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ATBU branch, which has argued that increased funding should instead be channelled towards strengthening the university’s technological mandate.

In his closing remarks, Senator Jika urged lawmakers to consider the bill in the national interest, describing it as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s workforce.

“This historic decision is not only about Bauchi State,” he said. “It is about building a centre of comprehensive excellence capable of addressing Nigeria’s technological, social, economic, and policy challenges through multidisciplinary solutions.”

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund assured stakeholders that all submissions would be thoroughly reviewed as part of the legislative process.

Beyond legislative advocacy, Senator Jika is also promoting skills development and innovation through proposed initiatives, including the JENIUS Accelerator — Senator Jika E-nnovation Exchange for Impact Investment to Uplift Sustainable Societies — and a proposed $100,000 JENIUS Fund.

The JENIUS Accelerator is designed as a youth-focused innovation and enterprise platform aimed at equipping young people with practical skills, mentorship, and pathways to transform ideas into viable businesses.

The JENIUS Fund, meanwhile, is intended to provide early-stage seed capital for high-potential enterprises in Bauchi State and across the North-East.

Together, the initiatives are expected to complement the proposed conversion of ATBU by strengthening the link between expanded academic offerings, skills development, and enterprise creation.