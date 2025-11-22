Lawmaker doles out N54m scholarship to 2,199 students

House of Representatives member, Hon Abdullahi Ahmed, has awarded more than N54 million in scholarships to 2,199 students from his constituency who are studying at various higher institutions across the country.

The scholarship was doled out to beneficiaries Saturday afternoon in Musawa council area through the lawmaker’s Education Committee under the chairmanship of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Tukur Jikamshi.

Hon. Ahmed, who represents Musawa/Matazu Federal Consistency and doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Interior, said the gesture aims to support students of less privileged families to compete favourably with those from well-to-do homes, irrespective of political affiliations.

He promised to concentrate and redouble efforts to ensure a brighter future for the youths by providing opportunities in education, employment, business skills development, and agricultural programmes, among other notable initiatives.

Selected across the political wards of Musawa and Matazu council areas after a rigorous screening process, the beneficiaries are studying various courses at Universities, Colleges of Education, and Polytechnics within and outside Katsina State.

Of the number, 1,029 students from universities were given N30,000 scholarship grant each, amounting to N30.8 million, while 1,170 students pursuing National Education Certificate (NCE) and National Diploma (ND) in Colleges of Education and Polytechnics got N20,000 each, totalling N23.4 million.

He also assured that he would secure additional employment letters for 420 constituents across the electoral wards of the constituency as part of his revolving measures to tackle unemployment and drive sustainable development in the constituency.

He also announced the distribution of 500 brand new motorcycles to youths in the constituency to alleviate their transportation difficulties.

He reiterated that he initially procured 350 motorcycles but decided to purchase an additional 150 to accommodate more constituents, adding that the motorcycles will be distributed to prospective beneficiaries in the next phase of his empowerment programme.

The lawmaker had earlier secured federal appointment slots for over 181 constituents into the Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He pledged to remain focused on driving the constituency’s development and maintaining unity, stating that he would not be distracted from doing what is right for the constituents despite criticism from those he termed naysayers.

Speaking, Executive Chairman of Musawa Council Area, Hon. Aliyu Gingin, described the educational initiative as a developmental drive aimed at bringing democratic dividends closer to the rural dwellers.

Gigin said the gesture would assuage students’ suffering and boost the state’s education landscape, adding that the lawmaker’s educational drive was in line with that of the Governor Dikko Radda-led government.