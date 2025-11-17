Lawmaker says Nigeria can look forward to better days with NANS

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rt. Hon. Aliyu Mukhtar Betara, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), expressing optimism that the country’s future remains promising with its students at the forefront.

Speaking on Monday at the 2025 International Students’ Day celebration held at the University of Abuja, Betara described Nigerian students as “the nation’s hope, thinkers, innovators and future leaders.”

He commended NANS for its role in nation-building, noting that the event drew participants from across the country as well as regional bodies, including the West African Students’ Union and the All-African Students Union (AASU).

This year’s global theme, “Empowering Students to Be Agents of Change,” aligned with Nigeria’s national theme, “Reigniting Patriotism and Productivity Among Nigerian Youths/Students.”

The commemoration was particularly symbolic as it marked a return to campus-based celebrations after what many described as a prolonged detachment from university communities.

Delivering the keynote address, JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, CON, praised the creativity and potential of Nigerian students, urging them to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to excellence, rather than resorting to shortcuts.

Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, Patron of NANS and Executive Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), applauded the association’s “progress-driven approach” and announced the donation of a new NANS national secretariat to enhance the organisation’s operational capacity.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Comrade Sunday Dayo Asefon, commended the NANS leadership and conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s continued commitment to students’ welfare. He highlighted ongoing and planned interventions aimed at strengthening the education sector.

The Chairman of the NANS 2025 International Students’ Day Committee, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to the guests and participants for contributing to the success of the celebration. He offered special commendation to Dr. Byuan for his “uncommon gesture” and praised the NANS executive for its steadfast and purposeful leadership.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Examination Council (NECO) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), alongside goodwill messages from Minister of State for Finance Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, NECO Registrar Comrade Olayinka Dada (Sadam), former NANS President Comrade Shehu Yobana and other notable guests.

The ceremony ended with renewed calls for student unity, academic excellence and deeper collaboration between the government and the student community to advance national growth.