Lawmaker wants finance minister, FIRS chair sacked over N4tr owed to contractors

MEMBER of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, accusing them of “deliberately sabotaging” President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

Ugochinyere, who is representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in Imo State, made the call while addressing members of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), who have been protesting the non-payment of N4 trillion owed to them by the federal government for executed contracts.

Ugochinyere, who visited the Ministry of Finance in solidarity with the protesting contractors on the fourth day of their protest, stated that the non-payment signifies a deeply distressed economy.

“There is no other way to renew hope than to pay local contractors who will now pay their suppliers. It’s the surest way to inject liquidity and renew economic hope in the country,” Ugochinyere said, stressing that settling these.

He specifically called out the two top officials for their alleged role in the payment delay.

He said, “The finance minister and the FIRS man are not doing Mr. President any good because people are so angry. Families cannot fulfil their obligations. Banks cannot get their money back.

“If the local contractors cannot be paid, I don’t think there is any reason why the finance minister should be in office. It’s not a favour, it’s a call to national duty.”

The lawmaker further alleged that the government has the funds to pay, citing the FIRS’s claims of increased revenue and the existence of the “Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.”

He questioned the legality and use of the infrastructure fund, alleging that “unappropriated national revenue running into trillions has been placed there and used to award high-value contracts without parliamentary oversight.”

The lawmaker called on the President to investigate the fund, insisting that “It is time for him to ask for the account balance sheet of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund. He needs to see the payment that they’re making and compare how important they are to the lives of Nigerians to this non-payment of local contractors.”

He also condemned any suggestion of calling in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to audit the already certified contracts, dismissing it as “nonsense” and a delay tactic.

Meanwhile, the members have been protesting for four days in a row, since Tuesday, 2nd December 2025, demanding that the Minister of Finance fulfil an alleged promise to offset N760 billion as the first tranche of the payments.

AICAN President, Mr. Jackson Nwosu, said that AICAN is not leaving the ministry without getting paid.

He expressed frustration at the political handling of the matter despite work having been completed over a year ago.

“The people cannot work and you don’t pay them for over a year. What is Nigeria doing with the funds? What is the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu doing with our funds? Every contractor needs their payments,” Mr. Nwosu insisted.

He expressed worry that the Minister may be deliberately stalling payments until the end of the year, which would transfer the debt to the next year’s liabilities, a move the association vehemently rejects.