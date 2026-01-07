Lawyers welcome appointment of Usenbo to NBA truth, reconciliation committee

The Nigerian legal community has welcomed the appointment of the Commissioner for Power in Edo State, Paul Ehigie Usenbo, to the Truth and Reconciliation Committee constituted to address issues arising from the NBA-SPIDEL elections and ahead of the 2026 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential contest.



The appointment comes at a critical moment for the legal profession, as the NBA moves to manage internal tensions and reinforce confidence, professionalism, and unity within its ranks. Usenbo’s selection is widely regarded as an affirmation of integrity, sound judgment, and the confidence reposed in his capacity to contribute meaningfully to a sensitive and consequential reconciliation process.

Widely respected as a peacemaker and bridge-builder, Usenbo is known across the Bar for his calm reasoning, balanced perspective, and unwavering commitment to institutional stability. His engagements over the years have been marked by fairness, sobriety, and a consistent focus on the collective good of the profession, earning him broad respect among colleagues and stakeholders.



The Truth and Reconciliation Committee comprises eminent personalities drawn from across Africa, the Commonwealth, academia, civil society, and interfaith leadership. It is mandated to promote dialogue, rebuild trust, and strengthen professionalism and unity within the NBA, particularly as the association prepares for a pivotal electoral cycle.



In addition to his contributions to the legal profession, Usenbo’s current role as Commissioner for Power in Edo State reflects his experience in public service, administrative leadership, and consensus-driven governance, qualities considered vital to the work of the committee.



The appointment is viewed as a positive step toward ensuring a credible, balanced, and inclusive reconciliation process and reinforcing the institutional integrity of the NBA.