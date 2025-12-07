Lemo takes over as JCI Continental Lagos president, calls for collective leadership

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Lagos has inaugurated Oluwatosin Lemo as its 2026 President, while reiterating its commitment to strengthening leadership capacity, service impact, and collaboration among young professionals.

Lemo was officially sworn in at an inauguration ceremony attended by past presidents, national officers, board members, partners and invited guests.

Unveiling his presidential focus for the year themed “BEACON: Rise to Lead”, Lemo described the mandate of service as a responsibility to sustain the organisation’s legacy and ensure members continue to contribute meaningfully to societal advancement.

He explained that the BEACON agenda draws from the symbolism of a lighthouse and its keeper — a reminder that leadership requires consistency, duty and intentional actions that guide others forward.

“BEACON is a call to rise, a call to responsibility, a call to commit and to serve — knowing that our actions and inactions have real impact on people and communities,” he said.

Outlining his priorities, Lemo said leadership development will feature prominently through structured programmes, masterclasses, shared responsibilities and recognition systems designed to build competent and confident leaders.

He also announced the creation of a directorate to promote excellence, innovation and operational efficiency in order to strengthen the organisation’s internal systems and member performance.

According to him, JCI Continental Lagos will continue to champion impactful, service-driven initiatives that reflect the organisation’s global mission, while reinforcing inclusiveness and member engagement.

“Every member and stakeholder must feel connected to our purpose and actively involved in delivering solutions that make a difference,” he said.

The inauguration featured a keynote address by Managing Partner of Recruten, Michael Alasa, who spoke on “The Power of Collaboration: Building Networks for Growth.”

He emphasised that in today’s dynamic business environment, individual capacity alone is no longer sufficient for growth.

“You cannot grow beyond the strength of your network if you insist on working alone,” he said, encouraging professionals to build trust-based relationships, deepen engagement and overcome the fear and ego that hinder collaboration.

Alasa noted that the most effective organisations leverage diverse perspectives to drive innovation, solve problems faster and expand opportunities.

Lemo aligned with the message, stating that collective leadership is essential for achieving the chapter’s objectives.

“A single light has limited reach. To illuminate the future, we must work as a constellation,” he said, urging both seasoned and new members to contribute their expertise toward the BEACON vision.

He concluded with a call to action, encouraging members to “roll up their sleeves” and unite in delivering measurable impact throughout 2026.