LG Electronics to sink 300 solar-powered boreholes in Nigeria

•sinks 16th in Kwara community

The multinational LG Electronics is to sink 300 solar-powered boreholes across communities in Nigeria, having sunk the 16th in Anfeyin Oja Olokuta in Ilorin East Local Government, Kwara State, last Thursday.

The company also complemented the gesture with a free mobile washing machine station for the community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive.

Mr Paul Mba, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa, told newsmen that the intervention was the 16th borehole LG Electronics has provided to Nigerian communities, reaffirming its long-term commitment to ensuring access to clean water and improved living conditions for the most vulnerable populations.

The new solar-powered borehole is expected to serve thousands of residents in the community with safe and reliable water year-round, noting that “this essential resource remains out of reach for many communities across the nation.”

He added that the mobile washing machine station will offer free laundry services for three months to ease daily chores and promote hygiene.

To further support the community, LG also deployed a service centre team to offer complimentary maintenance on all its electronic gadgets for several days at the borehole site.

“At LG Electronics, we are committed to making life better in the communities that need it most,” said Mba.

The governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who described the donation as no small measure a laudable contribution to Anfeyin Elekoyangan, said: “The people are grateful for this.”

Represented by his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdullah Bata, the governor appreciated LG Electronics for the support and hoped for more such partnerships to benefit communities in the state.

“Water is life, and any organisation that supports initiatives like this surely places the life of the people on a high pedestal, and the people will, in turn, show appreciation for the kind gesture. We hope other private organisations will also support LG Electronics to make life better!” he said.

Beyond addressing water scarcity, the initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being—by supporting hygiene, reducing the spread of waterborne diseases, and easing domestic burdens for vulnerable families.

Through these efforts, LG Electronics continues to demonstrate how businesses can lead with purpose—building stronger, healthier communities and advancing progress toward a more equitable world where everyone has access to a better life.

LG Electronics reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with local authorities and community leaders to expand these initiatives, striving for a future where every Nigerian community enjoys access to clean water, sanitation, and improved living standards.

Also speaking through his Permanent Secretary, Segun Ogunsola, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development commended LG’s effort, describing it as an example of effective collaboration between the private sector and government.

“This project demonstrates what’s possible when the private sector partners with government and local leaders. Clean water and sanitation form the foundation of healthy, thriving communities. We thank LG Electronics for their vision and investment in our people,” he said.

He added that the project would transform daily life for residents by ensuring clean water access, improving hygiene, and opening new economic opportunities.

Similarly, Garuba Lukmon Agbelere, Chairman of Ilorin East Local Government, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

“LG’s generosity gives us more than water and services—it gives us pride and a sense of belonging. This partnership brings real change to our community, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support,” he stated.

With more than 60 million Nigerians still lacking access to clean water, interventions like LG’s Life’s Good Initiative are vital to achieving national and global development goals. By powering boreholes with solar energy, LG promotes sustainability even in off-grid areas, setting a new standard for corporate social responsibility in Nigeria.

The residents of the area collectively praised the donor for their kind gesture.