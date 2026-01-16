LIRS restates January 31 deadline for employers’ yearly tax returns filing

Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reiterated the January 31, 2026, deadline for all employers of labour to statutorily file their yearly tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

In a statement yesterday, its Executive Chairman, Dr Ayodele Subair, reminded employers that the obligation to file yearly returns is in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 (NTAA).

He explained that employers are required to file detailed returns on emoluments and compensation paid to their employees, as well as payments made to their service providers, vendors and consultants, and to ensure that all applicable taxes due for the previous year are fully remitted.

Subair emphasised that filing of yearly returns is a mandatory legal obligation, warning that failure to comply would result in statutory sanctions, including administrative penalties, as prescribed under the new tax law.

According to Section 14 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 (NTAA), employers are required to file detailed yearly returns of all emoluments paid to employees, including taxes deducted and remitted to relevant authorities. Such returns must be filed and submitted not later than January 31 of every year.

Subair stated: “Employers must prioritise the timely filing of their annual (yearly) income tax returns. Compliance should be part of our everyday business practice. Early and accurate filing not only ensures adherence to the law as required by the Nigerian Constitution, but also supports effective revenue tracking, which is important to Lagos State’s fiscal planning and sustainability.”