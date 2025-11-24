Lumumba to deliver UNILORIN’s 50th anniversary lecture

PUBLIC speaker and former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, will on Thursday deliver the 50th anniversary lecture of the University of Ilorin.

A statement by the higher institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, described the lecture as one of the major highlights of the week-long activities to mark the grand finale of the university’s golden age.

According to him, other activities include a N500 billion endowment fund raising for the building of a state-of-the-art Innovation and Transcript Hub; award of recognition for deserving alumni, and the premiere of a Nollywood movie, ‘Son of Iron’.