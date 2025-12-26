Maiduguri blast: Shettima promises end to violence

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State pay a sympathy visit to victims of a bomb blast in Maiduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured residents of Borno State and Nigerians nationwide that the Federal Government remains resolute in its constitutional duty to protect lives and property following Wednesday’s bomb explosion at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.

Shettima gave the assurance on Friday during a visit to survivors receiving treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre, where he conveyed the sympathy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to the victims and their families.

Describing the attack as senseless and heartbreaking, the Vice President reaffirmed the government’s determination to end insecurity in Borno State and across the country.

“We are here on behalf of the President to sympathise with the victims and to reassure the good people of Borno State, and indeed the entire nation, that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to secure lives and property,” he said.

“By the grace of God, this violence will soon be brought to an end.”

Shettima commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for his sustained efforts in addressing security and humanitarian challenges, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to deepen collaboration with the state to achieve lasting peace.

“The Governor has been working round the clock to complement federal efforts. I sincerely appreciate his commitment,” he said, adding that Nigeria remains “one nation, united in both challenges and victory.”

Briefing the Vice President, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital disclosed that 14 patients were admitted following the blast, with one patient dying shortly after arrival.

According to him, seven victims remain on admission, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while five others have been treated and discharged.

Recall that President Tinubu had ordered the immediate deployment of additional tactical security teams to Borno State to track down and apprehend those responsible for the bomb explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri.

Shettima disclosed that the directive also includes intensified intelligence gathering, surveillance, and joint security operations aimed at swiftly restoring calm and preventing further attacks.

He added that security agencies have been placed on high alert and mandated to act decisively.

Condemning the attack in strong terms, the Vice President described it as a despicable assault on innocent worshippers and a direct challenge to Nigeria’s peace and stability, stressing that the Federal Government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine public safety or national security.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to destabilise our country or threaten the lives of innocent Nigerians. Our security agencies have been directed to act decisively and ensure that those behind this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice,” he said.