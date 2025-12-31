Makarfi urges FG to wipe out terrorists, stabilise economy in 2026

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has urged the federal government to tackle the prolonged security challenges facing the nation and steer Nigeria toward a period of purposeful economic and social development in 2026.

According to him, 2025 tested citizens’ patience and resilience amid economic hardships, insecurity, and other uncertainties.

Makarfi, who is a former Board of Trustees (BoT) Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said in a New Year message on Wednesday: “The new year, 2026 offers us an opportunity to strengthen our resolve to confront and overcome our challenges together as a people united by shared hopes and a promising destiny.”

He added, “As we look ahead, we must continue to carry on with courage, industry and faith in the promise of Nigeria, leveraging on, among others, the one big endowment that God has blessed us with, which is our diversity in both human and material resources.”

“Using this, we can rekindle hope and reinforce unity across all lines. As our diversity remains our biggest source of strength, we must continue to see and use it to engender mutual respect and sustained dialogue, so that together, all of us can deploy our disparate skills and expertise to build and bequeath a Nigeria worthy of the pride of this and upcoming generations of Nigerians,” he said.

Makarfi further appealed to governments at all levels to intensify efforts aimed at eliminating all forms of insecurity that have become seemingly intractable and to introduce measures to ease the burdens imposed by the country’s economic difficulties.

He stated, “It is my fervent prayer that God Almighty brings forth a 2026 and beyond that heralds renewed unity and peace, improved security, economic recovery and greater opportunities for all Nigerians.”