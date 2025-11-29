Malami confirms EFCC invitation, pledges cooperation

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has confirmed that he has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning.

Malami announced the development in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, stating his intention to honour the summons.

“I would like to inform my family and friends that I have been summoned by the EFCC to provide clarification on certain matters, and as a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I am determined to honour this invitation without any hesitation,” he wrote.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the principles he advocated while in office, adding: “I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and accountability in governance. These are principles that I have long supported and upheld over the years of my public service.”

EFCC’s invitation to the former minister was contained in a letter dated November 24. It slated Friday, November 28, for an interview with the former AGF.

“The Commission is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain information from you becomes imperative,” the letter, signed by Sunday Atiba Ofen-Imu, on behalf of the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, read.”

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Special Duty Committee-3.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2024. Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please,” the statement concluded.

Malami served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.