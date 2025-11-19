MAN expresses concern over energy costs, multiple taxes, others 

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed concern about how persistent challenges, including high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes, levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, are hindering manufacturing growth in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

This is as Rivers and Bayelsa states have been urged to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth, and also embrace cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.

The association said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of MAN held in Bayelsa. The AGM was themed: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’

The communiqué signed by the Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch), Vincent Okuku; the Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman, AGM planning Committee, Michael Nosa Agana, and the Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch, Chibuzor Eze, noted that human capital gaps must be filled through technical and vocational training that aligns with modern industrial needs, stressing the need to focus on emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.

They stressed that the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.

“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”