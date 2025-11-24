Mary Aghedo unveils debut book, Sketch to Six+ Figures

Event designer and entrepreneur Mary Aghedo has announced the release of her first book, Sketch to Six+ Figures, which sets out her approach to building sustainable, high-earning creative businesses. The publication was unveiled as part of her efforts to equip practitioners across the creative sector with frameworks for long-term growth.

Mary Aghedo, founder of Dezua Events Limited and Swanbees Limited, two pioneering brands known for their blend of luxury, innovation and technical excellence. With over 15 years in the event and design industry, she has curated world class experiences across Nigeria, driven by a background in Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Engineering Management. Her work merges creativity with precision, and her debut book marks a new chapter in her mission to empower the next generation of African creatives.

Unlike traditional business guides, Sketch to Six+ Figures reframes what it truly takes to succeed in the creative economy. Rather than glorifying talent alone, Aghedo challenges creatives to embrace systems, structure and intentional growth the real drivers behind long term success.

After more than 15 years at the helm of Dezua Events Limited and Swanbees Limited, Mary Aghedo distills the lessons, mistakes and strategies that shaped her rise from a self taught beginner to one of Nigeria’s most trusted names in luxury event design.

In this book, she opens up an unfiltered, experience-rich roadmap that teaches creatives how to: Build positioning that commands respect and premium clients, Price confidently and communicate value with clarity, Protect their energy, create boundaries and work from a place of balance, Design systems that support growth without diluting creativity, Transition from “just talented” to a brand that earns consistently

With practical tools, honest reflections and business frameworks tailored for the African creative landscape, Sketch to Six+ Figures is both a wake-up call and a guidebook for creatives who want more income, more clarity, more control, and more fulfilment.

“Talent is only the starting point,” Aghedo says. “Your gift matters, but structure is what multiplies it. I wrote this book for every creative who is tired of winging it, tired of struggling, and ready to build a real business that pays them what they’re worth.”

Beyond her creative mastery, Mary Aghedo is a respected educator and mentor. Through her training programmes, workshops and one on one coaching, she has shaped the mindsets and careers of emerging event professionals across Nigeria. Sketch to Six+ Figures extends that impact, serving as a resource for creatives across all fields from fashion to photography, event design to visual arts.