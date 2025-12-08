Maya Amolo releases sophomore album ‘The Sweetest Time’

Kenyan singer Maya Amolo has released her sophomore album, The Sweetest Time, further establishing herself as one of East Africa’s notable emerging voices.

The project, now available on all major streaming platforms, has drawn early praise for its introspective approach and refined sound.

Known for her alternative R&B style enriched with afro-pop influences, Amolo uses soft harmonies, mellow vocals and personal lyricism to explore themes of love, temptation, betrayal and healing.

The new album examines “sweetness” through multiple lenses, including bittersweet moments, romantic indulgence and emotional recovery. Each track reflects a phase in the cycle of affection, from connection and stability to heartbreak and renewal.

Since debuting with her 2020 single “I Know,” Amolo has developed a distinct artistic identity shaped by her experiences in Nairobi. Her work has garnered attention from platforms such as NPR, The Native Mag, OkayAfrica, Harmattan Rain and TANGAZA Magazine.

She was named Spotify Africa’s inaugural Fresh Finds artist in March 2022, took part in Spotify and COLORSxSTUDIOS’ first African writing camp in 2023 and was selected as Apple Music’s East Africa Up Next artist later that year.

The Sweetest Time includes collaborations with Ywaya Tajiri, Nigerian alté artist AYLØ, Albeezy and Tai Dai.