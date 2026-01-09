Mbah sets two-million APC membership target in Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, said the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aims to build a two-million-member base, noting that the era of fragmented politics that denied the state benefits of the centre is over.



Mbah stated this during the flag-off of the APC e-registration exercise at Owo, Nkanu East Local Council Area of the state yesterday, describing the exercise as a defining moment to concretise the movement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.



“It was just barely two and a half months ago that we chose partnership, progress, and chose to stop being on the sidelines. The time that we played fragmented politics is over. We no longer want to be on the sidelines, but to be at the centre and play dominant politics. This requires that we support the politics at the centre.



“It suffices to say that we do have a target. We have the sentiment that we are not going to give five per cent and expect the same treatment as those who gave 95 per cent. So, we now have a duty to change that.



“So, we have a target of registering at least a minimum of two million persons here in Enugu because when we had this grand movement, it was not about Peter Mbah, the state government, or a particular arm of government. It was total.



“So, we have work to do to ensure that the banner of our political party is entrenched in our various homes, not just communities. This is to make sure that our people are not confused and know where we stand at the centre, state, and local council levels. We are at APC in the morning, in the day, and in the night,” he asserted.



Mbah explained that the movement from the PDP to the APC in October 2025 was not to displace those already in the house, but to make the house stronger, more viable, and more beneficial to the people of Enugu State going forward.”



Mbah assured that President Bola Tinubu’s programmes and the benefits of his policies would reach the grassroots more in the days ahead. He added: “If you look at some of the programmes and policies of the government, particularly the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, it is a programme designed to empower over 8.8 million people directly. Of course, if you talk about the indirect effect, you will be talking about 40 million people that this programme is designed to lift out of the pit of poverty.



In their remarks, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, Emma Eneukwu, and the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Enugu State chapter of the APC, Dr Ben Nwoye, said the aim of the e-registration was to digitalise the party’s database and bring it up to 21st-century realities and needs.