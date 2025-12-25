Mbah signs N1.62 trillion Enugu 2026 budget into law

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has signed the Enugu State 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, restating his administration’s resolve to redouble the transformations recorded across every sector so far.



Signing the document at the Executive Chamber, the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, Mbah thanked members of the Enugu State House of Assembly for their diligent and expedited consideration of the budget. He promised to commence implementation immediately. Out of the N1.62 trillion budget, the sum of N1,296,092,465,000, representing 80 per cent of the budget, was allocated to Capital Expenditure, while N321,305,000,000, representing 20 per cent of the budget, went to Recurrent Expenditure.



This follows the established budgeting tradition under the Mbah administration, as the 2024 budget comprised 79 per cent Capital Expenditure and 21 per cent Recurrent Expenditure, while the 2025 budget comprised 86 per cent Capital Expenditure and 14 per cent Recurrent Expenditure.



The economic sector leads with N825.9 billion, which represents 51 per cent of the total budget. The Social Sector trails with N644.7 billion, representing 40.1 per cent of the budget, while the Administration Sector, Justice Sector and Regional Sector follow with N128 billion, N15.8 billion, and N2 billion, respectively.



Education got the lion’s share of 32.27 per cent, with N30 billion earmarked for schools feeding in the 260 Smart Green Schools, thus maintaining the administration’s tradition of over 30 per cent allocation to the sector in 2024 and 2025.



The budget funding comprises N870 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), N387 billion from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), and N329 billion from Capital Receipts.



Mbah said the 2026 budget was built on the philosophies of inclusivity, accountability, transparency, traceability, and strong institutions that ensure value for every kobo spent. The governor maintained that the projected N870 IGR target was realisable, saying it only required discipline, creativity, and hard work.

He also cited the administration’s turnaround of the state’s IGR from below N30 billion it met in 2023 to over N180 billion in 2024 and N400 billion in 2025.