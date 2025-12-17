Medical firm tackles HIV stigma with anonymous STI testing service

As Nigeria continues its fight against HIV/AIDS, persistent social stigma remains a major barrier to early diagnosis and effective treatment, discouraging many people from seeking timely screening. Despite increased awareness, fear of discrimination and exposure still pushes testing to late stages, worsening health outcomes and heightening the risk of transmission.

‎

In response, SYNLAB Nigeria has introduced Peachy, an anonymous sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing service designed to provide a confidential, judgment-free pathway for individuals to know their status and take informed health decisions.

‎

According to the organisation, the initiative is built around privacy and professional support, aimed at encouraging more Nigerians to take responsibility for their sexual health without fear. “No one should be afraid to know their health status. Stigma should never stand between anyone and lifesaving information,” the company said.

‎

Peachy allows individuals to undergo HIV and STI testing without disclosing personal details, with results delivered securely and accompanied by expert interpretation and guidance on next steps. The service is available discreetly across the country, addressing concerns around accessibility and confidentiality.

‎

To cater to varying needs, SYNLAB has developed a range of testing options, from Peachy On-The-Go, which covers three STIs including HIV, to more comprehensive packages such as Peachy Plum Max and Peachy Premium, which offer advanced molecular PCR testing.

‎

Public health experts note that early detection and continuity of care are critical to reducing HIV transmission. By guaranteeing anonymity and professional follow-up, Peachy is expected to boost testing rates, promote early diagnosis and support timely treatment, while also helping to normalise conversations around sexual health.

‎

SYNLAB Nigeria said the service is positioned not merely as a diagnostic tool but as an entry point into broader sexual health awareness, grounded in dignity, compassion and privacy.

‎

As the country intensifies efforts to curb HIV prevalence, the organisation noted that innovative approaches such as Peachy could play a vital role in breaking the culture of silence and fear that still surrounds HIV testing.

‎

SYNLAB Nigeria is part of the SYNLAB Group, which operates in over 30 countries across four continents and runs more than 30 locations nationwide. The organisation has been ISO 15189 certified since 2006 and is a leading provider of medical diagnostic and specialty testing services.