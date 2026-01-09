Medical negligence blamed for Chimamanda’s son’s death

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the death of the 21-month-old son of writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, following a brief illness while the family was in Lagos during the Christmas holidays.

The child, identified as Nkanu Nnamdi, reportedly fell ill after developing an infection. Sources familiar with the matter said the parents had already arranged for a full medical evacuation abroad, with a specialist medical team scheduled to transfer him to the United States for further treatment on January 7.

According to the sources, the child was taken to a private medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos, on January 6, 2026, primarily to undergo medical tests requested by the overseas medical team. He was said to have arrived at the facility in a stable condition.

However, before the planned evacuation could take place, the child’s condition reportedly deteriorated. Individuals close to the family have raised concerns about the medical care provided in the hours before his death, describing it as inadequate and questioning whether established clinical protocols were fully observed.

“This wasn’t an act of God,” one source said, reflecting the views of those who believe the outcome could have been different. “This was a failure of care. If those professionals had done their jobs for just a few hours, that child would be alive today.”

The family has not made a public statement beyond requesting privacy during their period of mourning. Efforts are ongoing to obtain responses from the medical facility involved, as further details continue to emerge.