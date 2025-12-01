Meta suspends Abdulkareem’s Instagram, Facebook pages over ‘open letter to Trump’

Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem, has announced that his Facebook and Instagram pages have been taken down.

The activist said it happened shortly after he released his new track, open letter to Donald Trump.

He said on Sunday that he has been unable to log into both accounts since the song came out.

Checks also showed that the pages could no longer be opened.

The rapper, known for his strong views on politics and governance, did not state how long the suspension might last or whether Meta gave him any notice.

Open Letter to Donald Trump, released in November 2025 under Lakreem Entertainment, takes aim at corruption, insecurity and poor leadership in Nigeria.

Though framed as a message to the U.S. president, the song focuses on Nigeria’s leaders.

Abdulkareem called out those in power for living well while citizens face hardship.

He also pointed to the rise in kidnappings, killings and other crimes that leave many people unsafe and worried.

By mentioning Trump, the rapper tried to draw global attention to Nigeria’s problems, hoping the world will look closer at what ordinary citizens are facing.

The song continues his long track record of using music to question those in authority, much like his earlier hit Jaga Jaga, which attacked corruption and poor governance.

In April 2025, the National Broadcasting Commission ordered radio and TV stations not to air his song Tell Your Papa, saying it contained content that went against broadcast rules.

Before that, in 2004, Jaga Jaga was banned during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.