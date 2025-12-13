Metrospeed, NLNG Co-operative seal partnership on multibillion naira smart city

Metrospeed Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the NLNG Cooperative Society to advance the development of the Metro Smart City, a multibillion-naira smart real estate project in Lagos.

The partnership was formalised at a contract signing ceremony in Lagos, bringing one of Nigeria’s most influential cooperative bodies into the project alongside other oil and gas industry investors.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Metrospeed Group, Col. Dele Oyefuga (rtd.), described

the partnership as a long-anticipated milestone.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been looking to get you on board our iconic project, the Metrospeed Smart City,” Oyefuga said. “This project will redefine luxury living in Lagos. It is designed to complement the efforts of the Lagos State government and the Federal Government in accommodation for the middle and upper class, and overall development of a modern megacity.”0

Oyefuga explained that the Smart City is being developed as a fully integrated urban environment featuring advanced infrastructure, world-class security, and technology-driven amenities.

According to him, the project is already at an advanced stage, with land reclamation expected to be completed by the end of 2026, infrastructure works underway, and the first homes scheduled for delivery in 2027.

He added that Metrospeed is working with leading international partners, including China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for infrastructure and Huawei for technology integration.

“We are building what has never been experienced before. Having NLNG on board is important not only for their resources but for the wealth of experience they bring,” he said.

Responding, President, NLNG Cooperative Society, Taiwo Adekunle, expressed confidence in the project, describing the partnership as a value-driven decision for cooperative members.

Adekunle noted that the cooperative was encouraged by the participation of other oil and gas cooperatives, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Geoplex, adding that the project’s design and strategic location have positioned it for significant value appreciation.

“What you have now will be epic in terms of value. By 2027, it will probably have doubled or tripled,” he said.

Head of Sales and Marketing at Metrospeed, EmikeNtiokiet, said the project would redefine premium urban living in Nigeria.

According to her, “The lifestyle Nigerians travel abroad to enjoy can be experienced here. From design to full IoT integration, Metro Smart City represents the future of urban living.”

Ntiokiet highlighted features such as smart-access homes, digitised services, integrated utilities, and technology-driven community management as key components that set the estate apart.

Also speaking, Metrospeed Project Strategist, Debo Omotunde, said the project’s strength lies in meticulous planning and global best practices, while NLNG’s Manager, Real Estate Project and Cooplife, Ikwue Wilson, said the cooperative was convinced by the consistent value Metrospeed demonstrated.

“The most important thing in this project is the value it presents,” Wilson said, adding that the partnership is expected to deliver long-term financial and lifestyle benefits for cooperative members.