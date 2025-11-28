MFM to hold mega crusade in Bayelsa 

MOUNTAIN of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Bayelsa Mega Axis, is set to hold two-day mega crusade for souls harvest, and total deliverance to be anchored by its General Overseer, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya.

The crusade, which will be streamed live will be held on November 28 and 29, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. daily at Oxbow Lake Open field, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the Mega Regional Overseer (MRO), MFM Bayelsa State, Pastor Emmanuel Akinola, and the Chairman, 2025 Great Deliverance and Healing Crusade, immediate former Deputy Governor, Bayelsa State l, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), the

The crusade, with the theme “Connecting to God who doeth Hard things,” is aimed at preaching the good news of Jesus Christ to win souls for Christ, as well as offering deliverance prayers to break stubborn, hard yokes and problems.

Akinola revealed that the crusade is part of the Church’s World Evangelisation Programme,

He added that the crusade will be different as God is set to tackle what humans have termed as hard and difficult problems.

He called on people to attend, especially those who are passing through difficult times and those who want instant intervention, testimonies and healing.

He emphasised that the programme, which is also a means of winning souls for Christ, is for every individual and family, regardless of their ethnic background or religious affiliation.

Akinola said that there is a free transportation arrangement to pick and drop people at their respective locations.

He asked participants to come with their faith materials, which will be prayed over.