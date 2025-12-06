guardin-logo

Others

Military jet crashes in Niger State

By : David Meshioye

Date: 6 December 2025 7:15pm WAT

Nigerian Air Force

A Nigerian Air Force jet reportedly crashed near Karabonde in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Lapai TV, a local digital television network, reported that the incident occurred on Saturday evening. Eyewitnesses said the two pilots successfully ejected before the aircraft went down and caught fire around 4:10 PM.

“The jet landed close to town, and fortunately, the pilots ejected safely,” one eyewitness noted.

As of this report, the military had not released any official statement regarding the crash.

More To Follow…

