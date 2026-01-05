Military launches attacks, neutralises 23 terrorists in Kano

• Amnesty Int’l rues fresh attacks in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of the Joint Task Force, supported by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised no fewer than 23 terrorists fleeing Kano State following coordinated attacks on Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Councils.

A statement yesterday in Kano by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Major Zubairu Babatunde, said the terrorists launched the attacks on Thursday night, extending into the early hours of Friday.

He added that ground troops successfully contained the onslaught and inflicted heavy casualties on the assailants before tracking the fleeing terroriststo Karaduwa village in Matazu council area of neighbouring Katsina State.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that the hoodlums had gathered at Dan Marke in Matazu council area to bury some of their me

mbers killed during the encounter with troops.

“The Air Component Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma located the bandits and trailed their movement until their motorcycles converged after crossing a dry riverbed.

“A precision air strike was thereafter conducted, resulting in the neutralisation of at least 23 terrorists, while several others were believed to have sustained injuries,” Babatunde said.

He added that the operation, supported by aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, also led to the destruction of several weapons and equipment belonging to the bandits.

The spokesperson said the Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, commended the air component and ground troops for their bravery and resilience during the operation.

“Their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity are commendable,” the commander was quoted as saying. Babatunde said the security situation in Kano State remains calm, with troops sustaining robust patrols and monitoring across the affected areas. He added that troop morale and fighting efficiency were very satisfactory.

The Nigerian Army, he said, appreciates the support of the public in the fight against banditry and terrorism, and urged citizens to continue providing timely information to security agencies.

According to him, the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains committed to protecting lives and property and would continue to take necessary measures to ensure national security.

SIMILARLY, Amnesty International, yesterday, condemned the attacks in Plateau and Kaduna.The attacks took place in Qua’an-Pan LGA in Plateau State and Kachia LGA in Kaduna State.

In a post shared on its official X page, the organisation said the attacks are “an indication of the utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to protect lives.”