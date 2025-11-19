Military veterans make Tinubu’s December support scheme list

WIFE of the president, Oluremi Tinubu, has announced that military veterans will be among the beneficiaries of this year’s nationwide Elderly Support Scheme under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), scheduled for December.

She disclosed while hosting the wives of recently appointed service chiefs at the State House, Abuja, where she urged them to strengthen the support they provide to their spouses as the nation intensifies the fight against insecurity.

Senator Tinubu commended the Armed Forces and security agencies for their “sustained sacrifices and courage” in protecting the country, but expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

“It is very unfortunate and sad,” she said. “Before we begin this meeting, let us observe a minute of silence for the departed Vice Principal.”

The First Lady said the incident was a stark reminder of the demanding responsibility now placed on the new service chiefs and their families.

Senator Tinubu urged the officers’ wives to extend care for the elderly within military communities and beyond, noting that the RHI’s yearly support programme was designed to recognise and assist senior citizens, including veterans who had served Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, wife of the Inspector-General of Police, commended the First Lady for her nationwide interventions, especially in empowering vulnerable groups, providing scholarships, and supplying healthcare consumables.