Millions of Nigerians still disenfranchised, forum tells INEC

The Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has expressed concern over the growing number of unregistered and disenfranchised Nigerians, urging the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to prioritise accessibility, transparency, and institutional accountability as he assumes office.

National President of the Forum, Comrade Toriah Olajide Filani, who made the call in a statement issued to journalists on Monday, stressed that the credibility of future elections depends largely on how inclusive and accessible the voter registration process becomes under the new INEC leadership.

Filani lamented that millions of eligible Nigerians remain unable to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) due to administrative bottlenecks and the limited accessibility of registration centres across the country.He noted that while INEC has introduced digital innovations to improve efficiency, many citizens, especially in rural communities, still lack access to the internet and are effectively excluded from the process.”In Lagos, for instance, people queue up as early as 2:00 a.m. just to get numbers for registration, yet many still go home unattended. Such experiences discourage participation and weaken public trust in the system,” he said.

The UNYF president described as worrisome the fact that in a country of nearly 300 million people, less than 50 million registered voters actively participate in elections, warning that such figures are unacceptable for a democracy of Nigeria’s size.He urged the new INEC chairman to adopt a more decentralised and people-friendly approach to voter registration and card collection.

He noted that credible elections begin with an inclusive registration process that guarantees every eligible Nigerian the right to vote without stress or discrimination.Commenting on governance issues, Filani also reacted to the recent gesture by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who provided residential houses for judges.While acknowledging that the initiative reflects respect for the judiciary, he cautioned that such projects should ordinarily be captured in the national budget to ensure transparency and prevent misinterpretation.

“Every act of governance, no matter how noble, must follow due process. If the government intends to build houses for judges, it should be properly reflected in the budget to maintain public confidence and accountability,” he added.Filani reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to supporting reforms that promote democratic participation, strengthen public institutions, and ensure that governance remains transparent, accountable, and inclusive for all Nigerians.