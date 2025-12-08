Miners say halting northern mining won’t fix insecurity

The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), the representative body for all mineral title holders in Nigeria’s mining sector, on Monday opposed the recent call by the Congress of Northern Governors and Elders to suspend mining activities in northern Nigeria as a response to rising security challenges in the region.

The Association emphasised that legitimate miners, who hold mineral titles and operate in accordance with Nigerian laws, are law-abiding entities that make positive contributions to the nation’s economy.

In a statement signed by Dele Ayanleke, National President, and Sulaiman Liman, National Secretary, the Miners Association stressed the need for a more nuanced and targeted approach to addressing insecurity, rather than resorting to a blanket suspension of mining operations, which could have grave economic consequences.

While acknowledging the severity of the current security situation, the Association argued that banning mining activities is not a viable solution and would only exacerbate the problem.

The statement read in part: “Insecurity is a national malaise that cuts across all sectors. The preponderance of criminal activities in rural areas, especially in agrarian and mining corridors, is coincidental with the remote locations of farming and mining sites, which are far from well-secured metropolises under the immediate oversight of security agencies.

“A nexus has not been established between legal mining and terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. It is the disorderly illegal mining that is conducted without licences and government regulations and control, which practices money laundering and fuels insecurity. A clear distinction must be made between legal and illegal mining. Therefore, stigmatising mining as the cause of insecurity is a misnomer.

“All our members are mineral title holders that engage in legal, responsible, and environmentally friendly mining operations. Legitimate miners work in synergy with security agencies to maintain security in their areas of operation.

“Develop infrastructures in rural areas through the implementation of statutory Community Development Projects, and they contribute positively to the national economy as their mineral products supply raw materials to local industries and are exported to earn foreign exchange that improves our country’s balance of trade.

“To lump legal mining with illegal mining and place a blanket ban or suspend all mining activities in the Northern region will be most unjust and a serious disservice to the legal miners and their employees. It would create mass unemployment, aggravate the existing multidimensional poverty, and increase insecurity.

“Going by antecedents, banning mining activities in Nigeria as a solution to curbing insecurity has not yielded any positive results. For instance, in the year 2019, the government pronounced a ban on mining operations in Zamfara State.

“Unfortunately, the waves of banditry, kidnappings, terrorism, and illegal mining have been escalating, not only in Zamfara State but have spread widely to the adjoining neighbouring states of Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, and others.”

Rather than imposing a blanket ban, the Miners Association calls on the Northern Governors to focus on improving security infrastructure in mining areas.

They suggest increasing funding for initiatives like the Mining Marshall outfit, which was established to combat illegal mining. The Association also urges the Northern Governors to use their security budgets to support better enforcement of regulations and to ensure the safety of legal miners and their workers.

The Association rejects the call for the revalidation of mining licences, viewing it as an attempt to undermine constitutional provisions on resource management and control. The Constitution of Nigeria places the control and management of mineral resources in the Exclusive Legislative List, and any such call for revalidation runs contrary to this legal framework.

The Miners also reject the proposal to ban mining activities in northern Nigeria and call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Executive Council, and the National Assembly to dismiss the call.

The Association stresses that such a move would have far-reaching negative consequences, including exacerbating insecurity, job losses, and loss of investor confidence.

The potential consequences of banning mining activities extend beyond the mining sector. The Association warns that such a move would cause significant losses in investment, particularly at a time when the Nigerian government, under Minister Dr. Henry Oladele Alake, has been working to attract global investments into the solid minerals sector.

“At a time when Nigeria has begun to see pockets of investment in the mining sector, this call for a ban is not only unfortunate but unpatriotic. It undermines the government’s efforts to boost investments and development in the sector,” said the statement.