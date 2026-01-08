Minister suspends aide over Niger 2027 guber poll publication

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has suspended one of his aides over an unauthorised write-up speculating on the 2027 Niger State governorship election.

The aide, Sa’idu Enagi, authored a piece titled “Malagi 2027,” which discussed permutations surrounding the next governorship contest in the state.

The publication, according to the minister, did not have his knowledge, consent or approval. In a statement signed yesterday by Special Assistant (Media) to the minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, the ministry issued a formal disclaimer, distancing the minister from the content of the write-up, and directing the public to disregard it in its entirety.

“The write-up and all its contexts are hereby vehemently disclaimed,” the statement said, stressing that the minister is fully focused on his official duties and has no interest in political distractions.

The ministry added that the minister had ordered an immediate investigation into the publication. The statement restated the minister’s commitment to professionalism and ensuring that aides do not use their official positions to promote personal or speculative political narratives.

The minister also rejected any insinuation that the write-up reflected his political ambition or position ahead of the 2027 elections, noting that he remains committed to his mandate at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The statement further emphasised the cordial relationship between the minister and the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, describing it as positive and mutually beneficial to the development of the state.

“It is noteworthy that the Honourable Minister and his home state governor enjoy a positive, mutual relationship for the greater good of Niger State,” the statement stated.

It added that political speculations about the 2027 governorship race could undermine these objectives.