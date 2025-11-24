Ministry holds Lagos singles, married conference on November 30

Family Booster Ministry is to hold this year’s Lagos Singles and Married Conference (LSMC) on November 30 at the Basketball Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The programme, which is targeted at both single and married persons, is themed ‘Kingdom Marriage’.

According to the convener, Pastor Bisi Adewale, it is another time to rejuvenate relationships and marriages, stressing that some unions are on the verge of collapsing.

He noted that the economic situation in the country has also affected marriages, where both husbands and wives are unable to meet family needs.

Adewale, however, said this year’s conference would beam a searchlight on the sustainability of marriages and relationships, especially at this time.

He said sound doctrinal messages needed for this period would be released into the lives of participants.

The convener disclosed that several ministers of the gospel, including him, have been lined up to bless participants.

Other expected ministers include gospel artists such as Tosin Bee, Kemi Arowojolu, and Pastor Yomi Adewale, among others.

While admission is free, interested participants are advised to register online.

The organisers added that there would also be free buses to transport people from various locations in Lagos to the venue.

Adewale urged participants to come with expectations of receiving directions from God on their lives at the programme, which starts at 2:00 p.m.