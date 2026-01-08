Miyetti Allah, Berom youths differ on latest Plateau attacks

Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has decried “yet another gruesome attack by Berom terrorists on Fulani herders on January 6, 2026.”

According to the body, the attack occurred around 8:00 p.m. on the outskirts of the Gero community of Jos South Local Council of the state while the victims were returning to their cattle shed.

MACBAN said the victims had earlier gone to the Gero community for shopping, unaware that the terrorists were trailing them, and eventually opened fire on them, killing one Zakariya Abdullahi and critically injuring one Jibrin Musa.

Plateau MACBAN Chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, in a strongly worded statement yesterday, claimed: “We have recorded countless attacks and killings in 2025.

“This is one of the many instances where our herders would be gruesomely killed and cattle shot. Two weeks ago, five Fulani herders were attacked at Conoil along the Bukuru Expressway and critically injured by Berom terrorists who have been trained to target Fulani herders wherever in the state.

“In December alone, herders in Plateau experienced countless attacks, cattle rustling, and shooting resulting in the death of herders and their cattle. We have reported the incident to security agencies, including Operation Enduring Peace, DSS, and the Police.

“We are not unaware of the efforts of security agencies to maintain peace in Plateau State generally, and we will continue to support such efforts despite resistance by criminal elements.”

MACBAN called on security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly attacks, adding: “Despite these repeated attacks, we are calling on our members to remain calm and allow security forces to carry out their investigation and arrest the perpetrators. We urge all members to remain law-abiding and never take the law into their hands.”

BUT the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) has condemned the recent coordinated attacks on the Jos community in Riyom council area and Gero in Gyel District of Jos South local council.

The attacks, which occurred on January 6, resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including Mr Pius Luka Dida, Markus Danladi, Peter, and Acham Ayuba.

BYM leader, Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, described the onslaughts as a “grim reminder of the sustained and systematic terror being unleashed on indigenous communities of Plateau State.”

The association, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, accused MACBAN of complicity in the violence, citing the chairman’s “false claim that Berom terrorists attacked Fulani persons.”

It added: “The attacks have also led to significant economic losses, with armed herders destroying dry-season farmlands in Kwi, inflicting losses of over N14 million on local farmers.” BYM demanded the immediate proscription of MACBAN, arrest, investigation and prosecution of its leadership.