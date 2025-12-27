Monarch declares December 23 as Idoma Day

The Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty Agaba’Idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, PhD, CON, has declared December 23 as Idoma Day, to be observed annually by Idoma people across the world, unveiling a far-reaching cultural blueprint aimed at preserving identity, restoring unity and repositioning culture as a driver of development.

The monarch said the gathering was not merely for colour or spectacle but a deliberate declaration of identity and a return to the values, memory and heritage that define the Idoma people.

The royal declaration was made at the Idoma Cultural Day celebration held on December 23, 2025, under the broader vision of the Idoma International Carnival. He described the occasion as a day of pride, remembrance and renewal.

According to him, Idoma Cultural Day represents the public presentation of the people’s language, rites, dances, proverbs, attire, folklore, food, values and moral order, warning that a people without culture risk losing both direction and future.

The Och’Idoma commended Ochetoha K’Idoma for assuming responsibility for this year’s celebration, praising the President General, Professor Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, for what he described as clarity of thought and seriousness of purpose.

He stressed that sociocultural institutions thrive only under focused leadership anchored on vision, structure, discipline and continuity.

The monarch also paid glowing tribute to Chief Dr Edwin Ochai, President of the Idoma Association in the United States and a leading driver of the Idoma International Carnival, noting that for 13 years he sustained the initiative largely with personal resources to ensure that Idoma culture did not fade into silence.

Beyond celebration, the Och’Idoma spoke candidly on threats confronting Idoma cultural heritage, identifying insecurity and displacement, erosion of language especially in homes and the diaspora, cultural shame among youths, fragmentation of cultural structures, poor documentation and social media ridicule as major dangers.

To address these challenges, he outlined clear pathways including strengthened community vigilance, deliberate language transmission, restoration of cultural pride through excellence, alignment of recognised institutions, systematic documentation and the promotion of responsible digital conduct. He urged every Idoma son and daughter to become a gatekeeper of the people’s image and values.

Related News Ayu pays homage to acting Och’Idoma, seeks royal blessings

In a major institutional move, the monarch announced that activities marking Idoma Day would commence annually from December 21 and culminate on December 23, with the Och’Idoma Palace designated as the central home of the celebration.

He further unveiled plans to upgrade and rebrand the Palace Square to international standards and called on well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies and partners to support the project.

Emphasising unity, the monarch warned against rivalry and fragmentation, declaring that the strength of the Idoma Nation lies in one people, one identity and one cultural umbrella guided by mutual respect and shared purpose.

He also announced a series of strategic initiatives, including the establishment of an Annual Idoma Cultural Calendar, standardisation and documentation of heritage, structured youth engagement, deliberate diaspora inclusion, development of cultural tourism and the creative economy, and stronger partnerships with government and institutions.

To guarantee sustainability, the Och’Idoma proclaimed the establishment of an Idoma Cultural Endowment Fund as a permanent financial backbone for cultural development, as well as the institution of a Royal Order of Cultural Merit and Palace Roll of Honour to recognise exceptional service to Idoma identity.

He further directed the development of a Unified Idoma Cultural Brand and Insignia to protect symbols, protocols and presentation from misrepresentation, and adopted cultural competitions in schools as a structured programme to make cultural excellence aspirational.

The monarch also highlighted Idoma cuisine as a tool of cultural diplomacy, identifying Okoho soup as the flagship delicacy, alongside okpehe seasoning, okpehe rice and other traditional meals, which he said should be packaged for global recognition.

On unity within the foremost sociocultural structure, he directed that Ochetoha K’Idoma must operate under one harmonised name and identity worldwide, stressing that unity protects diversity rather than erasing it.

As he concluded, the Och’Idoma charged the people to see the celebration as a movement and an enduring institution, expressing hope that Idoma Cultural Day would heal divisions, restore language, protect heritage and announce to Nigeria and the world that the Idoma Nation stands firm.

He offered royal blessings on the renewal process and the Idoma Nation, affirming his commitment to cultural continuity, unity and dignity.