Motherland introduces airport arrival hub ahead of December travel rush

Organisers of the Motherland Festival have launched a redesigned airport arrival process aimed at easing entry into Nigeria for travellers arriving during the December peak period.

The initiative, known as the Motherland Airport Experience, is being rolled out at upgraded arrival terminals and brings key services together in a single location to reduce delays often associated with entry procedures.

The organisers said the arrangement is intended to simplify documentation, banking, and onwards transportation for returning Nigerians and diaspora visitors.

Under the scheme, First Bank provides on-arrival banking services, allowing travellers to open accounts, complete verification processes, and collect ATM cards at the airport. This, according to the organisers, enables visitors to access funds immediately without visiting bank branches after arrival.

The hub also offers National Identification Number registration and verification services, giving travellers an opportunity to complete identity documentation upon landing.

Motherland has also partnered with LAGRIDE to provide transport support for eligible travellers. Visitors who open a First Bank account at the airport are entitled to a complimentary ride from the terminal, with fares covered up to ₦30,000.

Speaking on the initiative, the Motherland co-founders said the project was designed to address long-standing concerns about airport arrivals during the festive season. “Coming home should not feel complicated,” they said. “The airport is the first point of contact with the country, and this experience was designed to make arrival smoother, more dignified, and more connected. We want people to land and immediately feel supported.”

The organisers noted that the airport initiative forms part of broader December travel planning, particularly as large numbers of visitors are expected in Lagos during Motherland week.

They said the coordinated approach with private sector partners and public agencies was aimed at reducing congestion and improving access to essential services.

The Motherland Festival is scheduled to be held in Lagos from December 18 to 20 and is expected to attract participants from across Nigeria and the diaspora for a series of cultural, business, and technology-focused events.