MOWAA investigation: Obaseki declines to appear before Assembly committee

THE immediate past governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has given reasons he would not appear before the Edo State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee set up to investigate funding and ownership of the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) and the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The Edo Assembly established the panel following a request by Governor Monday Okpebholo to investigate the funding and ownership of the projects.

Among what the governor requested the Assembly to investigate is the state government’s N3.8 billion investment in the MOWAA and N28 billion in the Radisson Hotel.

Obaseki is scheduled to appear before the Committee on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The committee, in a letter signed by its Secretary, BekisuOshone Wilson, stated that attendance by Obaseki and others was required as part of the committee’s investigation.

Obaseki, who spoke through his media adviser, Crusoe Osagie, said it was offensive and laughable for the Assembly to invite him over a matter that was already in court.

He said the Edo Assembly should learn how the law works. The former governor said he could not be subjected to answering separately on the same issue.

Management of MOWAA had also refused to appear before the Edo Assembly committee.

Its counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi, said the Assembly could only make recommendations, while the court would make the final decision on the issues.