MPAC raises alarm over kidnapping, killings across Nigeria

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has raised an alarm over the rise in violent attacks across Nigeria. In a statement on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Executive Chairman Disu Kamor called on the government to take urgent and decisive action to protect citizens.

The statement highlighted a string of deeply troubling attacks in just one week, including the killing of a Nigerian Army Brigadier-General by ISWAP insurgents in the North-East and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Kebbi State, during which the Vice Principal, who tried to protect the students, was killed.

The group also cited an attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, where worshippers were killed and several congregants abducted. Other incidents included the killing of an APC chieftain and the abduction of his family by armed assailants, as well as a violent attack on communities in Patigi, Kwara State, which left a police officer and a vigilante dead and saw two traditional chiefs kidnapped.

Earlier incidents in Zamfara State were also noted. On 7 October 2025, bandits abducted 30 villagers from Zamfarawa in Zugu District, Bukkuyum Local Government Area. On 18 October, 73 more people were kidnapped from Buzugu and Rayau villages in the same area. MPAC said more than 145 people have gone missing in Zamfara in recent days, including students and worshippers.

“These incidents show that criminals and terrorists are becoming increasingly brazen, attacking schools, places of worship, communities, and even high-ranking military officers with impunity,” MPAC said. The group condemned the attacks, saying each life lost “represents a family shattered, a community destabilised, and a nation traumatised.”

MPAC stressed that protecting citizens must never be treated as a negotiable matter. “It must be the highest priority of government at all levels,” the statement said. The group said that at a critical time like this, Nigeria needs leadership that is proactive, transparent, and fully committed to public safety.

To address the rising insecurity, MPAC called on the federal government and all relevant security agencies to intensify rescue efforts for abducted victims, strengthen protection for schools and places of worship, and enhance military intelligence and operational capacity to ensure no personnel faces avoidable exposure.

The group also urged the government to formally recognise key traditional rulers as security partners, integrate civilian vigilante groups and forest guards into the security framework, and communicate openly with citizens to rebuild trust and demonstrate that every Nigerian life is valued.

MPAC warned that continued attacks on citizens were “an intolerable assault on Nigeria’s unity, stability, and future” and could embolden those seeking to harm the country. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to justice, good governance, and the protection of human life, calling on Nigerian leaders to act decisively to restore safety and confidence in the nation.