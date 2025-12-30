Musa relives military career, urges perseverance

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has spoken about facing serious challenges and opposition during his years in the military, including when he served as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Musa said some individuals within the system believed they had blocked his rise and ended his career, but later developments proved them wrong. He shared the experiences at a religious gathering, where he reflected on his military journey, the challenges he faced, and how faith helped him through difficult times.

According to the minister, the resistance against him sometimes felt too strong, making his opponents confident that they had succeeded. Musa said, “There were times people conspired against me and thought they had already won. They believed my story was over.

“But God had a different plan. What they meant for evil, God turned around for good.”

The minister noted that the experience taught him patience, strength, and the importance of relying on faith rather than personal connections, especially in a system where competition often leads to rivalry.

He said the plots did not stop early in his career but continued even when he clinched top leadership positions, including his time as CDS, before he retired from active service.

Musa advised Nigerians, especially young officers and public servants, not to lose hope when they face obstacles, saying setbacks do not always mean failure.He also said his role as minister allows him to keep serving the country, stressing his commitment to improving Nigeria’s security system.