Musa vows swift security turnaround as Kukah demands ‘normalcy by any means’

Nigeria’s newly sworn-in Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Thursday assured citizens that tangible improvements in national security will be evident “within the shortest possible time,” pledging to rebuild synergy across the armed forces, enhance cooperation with security agencies, and mobilise Nigerians in the collective fight against insecurity.

This came as the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Gen. Musa, insisting that the country’s security crisis requires urgent, firm, and uncompromising action.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at the State House, Abuja, Gen. Musa said his immediate priority is to reposition the nation’s defence architecture and restore its central role in protecting the country.

“My immediate priority is to ensure that Defence takes its rightful place in the country,” he said. “The synergy between the armed forces, between the military and other security agencies, and with all Nigerians must be strengthened. Security is everybody’s responsibility. It is that synergy we need to build on, and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He particularly thanked Nigerians for what he described as overwhelming goodwill, saying he is determined to repay their confidence through decisive action.

“Nigerians have shown me love, and I assure them that I will work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured. Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results,” he stated.

Gen. Musa also conveyed President Tinubu’s clear directives, which he described as firm and non-negotiable.

“I just met Mr. President, and he reiterated that we must make sure Nigeria is secured,” he said.

“Nigerians should be able to sleep with their eyes closed, return to their farms, send their children to school without fear, and live their lives without being molested.”

He stressed that the President’s Renewed Hope agenda places national security at the heart of economic and social development.

“Everyone must be carried along to ensure Nigeria grows in line with the Renewed Hope programme of Mr. President,” he added.

Gen. Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, returns to a familiar terrain with heightened public expectations that his experience will steer a reset of Nigeria’s security trajectory.

Speaking after the ceremony, Bishop Kukah said he attended “wearing two caps,” representing both the Sultan of Sokoto and the people of Southern Kaduna, a symbolic gesture reflecting shared expectations for peace in regions where the new minister has strong roots.

“I’m representing the Sultan of Sokoto because General Musa was born in Sokoto, and I’m from Southern Kaduna where he also has deep connections. The Sultan knows I’m here and sends his greetings,” he said.

Kukah stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges are well known and require no further diagnosis.

“Everybody knows what the problem is. We just need restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible. And I think this job is in very good hands,” he said.

“It is clear the President wants to reposition security, and from what we can see, the situation is in very competent hands.”

Responding to Musa’s Senate screening comments advocating tougher, more punitive measures against terrorists, the cleric said he fully aligns with that stance.

“I missed that part of the screening, but on that issue we are on all fours,” he declared. “Rain, thunder, sunshine, whatever it takes to get this mess under control. These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy must return to our country. Laughter and joy must come back to Nigeria within the shortest possible time.”

Kukah added that Nigerians are united in their demand for peace and assured that the Church would continue to pray and work for the country’s stability.

“All we do is pray for the best. We just want our country back,” he said.

Kukah’s remarks underscore rising national expectations as Gen. Musa assumes office amid persistent insecurity, with citizens looking to the new Defence Minister to pursue coordinated reforms and strategies capable of ending terrorism, banditry, and violent crime nationwide.