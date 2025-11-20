Muslim clerics urge govt to safeguard religious freedom to avert unrest

Muslim leaders in Nigeria have urged the government and citizens to safeguard religious freedom, stressing that peace, tolerance, and interfaith cooperation are critical to national unity.

They made the call yesterday during the National Muslim Leaders Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) organised by the Faith and Freedom Africa at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Speaking, a Chief Imams of the National Mosque, Prof. Muhammad Adam, noted that Nigeria’s diversity is a divine gift that must be preserved.

While warning against external influences that could deepen divisions in the country, he said it is the duty of citizens to ensure that they see peace as sacred.

He cited Nigeria’s history of interfaith cooperation, stressing that “peace is a red line; without it, we cannot progress as a nation.”

The cleric added, “God in His infinite mercy created Nigeria and Nigerians in different tribes, regions, ethnicities, and religions, but He placed us together in one country. It is our duty to maintain peace

“Do not allow outside forces to come and disrupt our unity. The Rwanda genocide shows us what happens when a nation fails to protect its people regardless of faith. Here, we must learn to recognize ourselves as one”.

Prof. Ahmad Dogarawa of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, warned that Nigeria’s international image suffers from misinformation and internal disunity.

According to him, many Nigerians project the country in a negative light often through their own actions.

“Many of us are not patriotic, but Nigeria is our only homeland. We must promote peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and tolerance,” he said.

He advised religious leaders against inflammatory rhetoric, adding that “using speeches to incite fear or hatred among followers is not taught by any religion.

“The Quran and the Bible alike counsel restraint, truth, and moral guidance. Clerics have a moral covenant with their congregations, and they must uphold it”

Country Representative of Faith and Freedom Africa, Felix Samari, while urging religious leaders to champion the cause of religious freedom in Nigeria, said that Freedom of Religion or Belief is not a foreign concept but a constitutional right enshrined in Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution.

He noted that the responsibility to protect and advance this freedom rests on religious leaders, who hold the moral authority to lead the nation toward a shared, well-defined agenda for FoRB.

Samari warned against allowing external voices to shape Nigeria’s narrative on religious freedom, adding that leaders must take ownership of the discourse.

Chief Imam of defence headquarters, Navy captain Gidado Taofik, lamented the persistent misrepresentation of Islam in public discourse, saying that media narratives that link Islam to criminality were unfair to muslims.

He stressed that this misrepresentation undermines national unity and security.

“Whenever a Muslim commits a crime, it should be attributed to the individual, not the religion. You cannot say Islamic terrorism or Islamic banditry. Terrorism is terrorism, banditry is banditry.

“Islam has been hijacked by extremists, but many scholars have withdrawn from misinterpretations. Our role is to resonate the true message of Islam”, he said.

He appealed to media practitioners to be responsible, warning that false narratives could have serious consequences for peace:

On his part, Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Sanusi Muhammad, said traditional rulers in the country were key to promoting religious tolerance.

According to him, religious studies in schools were vital to sustaining freedom of belief.

The monarch said, “As custodians of our communities, we must ensure respect for diversity, equal rights for all religions, and open dialogue. This can only succeed with educational awareness from the grassroots.

“If schools remove religious education, problems will arise from the grassroots. Freedom of religion must be taught and practiced responsibly. Nigeria’s constitution guarantees this freedom, and it is our collective responsibility to maintain it.”