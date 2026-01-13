Mutfwang foresees better Nigeria, Jang denies asking gov to resign

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured Nigerians that the country’s future is very bright, urging collective effort to achieve the dream.



Speaking yesterday at the opening of the 2026 National Youth Service Corps Annual Management Conference in Jos, the governor, represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, recalled that since the NYSC was established mainly as an interventionist programme to promote national unity and integration in the wake of the nation’s 30-month civil war, the scheme has grown to assume a strategic role in the national life and Nigeria’s stride towards development.



According to Mutfwang, the assertion gains credence when considered in the light of the scheme’s tangible impact in the areas of education, health, rural infrastructural development, sports, and provision of gainful employment for corps members through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training, among others.



He commended NYSC managers for keeping faith with the dreams of its founding father, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), and sustaining the tempo as “the leading light of youth organisation in Africa.”

On the choice of the theme of the conference, “NYSC as a catalyst for National Development: Tackling Present Challenges and Charting Sustainable Solutions,” the governor said it is appropriate and timely.



Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, said the two-day programme would afford the participants to engage in a series of well-structured presentations delivered by experts from both inside and outside the scheme.

HOWEVER, former Governor Jonah Jang has denied reports portraying him as calling on Mutfwang to resign following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



A statement yesterday by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, stated: “For clarity, Senator Jang’s remarks were quoted out of context. At no time during the PDP stakeholders’ meeting did he call for Governor Mutfwang’s resignation.



“Rather, he criticised politicians for leaving their parties to join others. “The former governor, therefore, calls on Plateau people to disregard the report and continue supporting Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who continues to lead the state under the people’s mandate.”