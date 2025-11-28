My father’s community inspired my public service, says Olaopa

CHAIRMAN, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has disclosed how his early years with his father in Okeho, a community in Oyo State, impacted his vision of public service.

Olaopa disclosed this in a goodwill message to the Okeho community as it celebrated the 2025 Okeho Day. The celebration, which began on Sunday, November 23, was scheduled to end tomorrow.

In the message addressed to the Onjo of Okeho, Oba Rafiu Osuolale Mustapha Adeitan II, Olaopa felicitated with him and the executives and all members of the Egbé Qmo bilệ Ökeho for not only putting the programme together, but also yearly facilitating the developmental progress of Okeho as a town breaking forth into national reckoning.

He noted that what defined his vision of public service was derived from watching his father’s experience in public service. He recalled his father’s passionate commitment to his duties in Okeho as a sanitary inspector.

“It was a duty he took as a calling. I grew up, from 1959 to 1974, recognising the passion of Babá W’olé W’olé (as my father was called then) for the health and hygiene of a town, and how that was one of the most basic responsibilities that the government owes its people”, he said.

According to Olaopa, a very significant dimension of his institutional reform measures is the need for a sound and functional educational framework that would serve as the fulcrum for communal, regional and national transformation. Thus, he is genuinely elated at the idea of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okehó (FUNATO).