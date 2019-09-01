My Goverment won’t give up on Leah Sharibu, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would not give up on the safe return of Leah Sharibu, the student of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, who was kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018.

Speaking to a group of journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said: ‘‘Instead of giving up, the government is carrying forward processes that should hopefully yield her release by her captors.”

The presidential spokesman was responding to speculations on whether Sharibu had been harmed by her abductors.He told reporters emphatically that much of what is written about the girl in the press is false.

He said: “Lines of communications remain open with the kidnappers, ISWA, to secure Leah Sharibu’s release. Contrary to false reports, she is alive – given assurances from our security agencies, and the government is committed to her safe return, as well as all other hostages to their families.

“Kidnapping for ransom should never be encouraged. This means not capitulating to the demands of terrorists: refrain from rewarding their heinous crimes with payment…‘‘Kidnapping for ransom is rising across the Sahel. We must, collectively, ensure we implement best practice to prevent its exploitation.”

