N-HYPPADEC distances itself from purported recruitment

The management of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has discredited a purported invitation for a technical and practical screening exercise for recruitment into the Commission, reportedly scheduled to take place at Kainji Hydro Power Station in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s spokesman, Nura Tanko Wakili, the management described the information as false, misleading, and baseless, warning that it is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said invitation did not emanate from N-HYPPADEC, as there is currently no recruitment exercise ongoing in the Commission,” the statement read.

The Commission advised the public to disregard such invitations and to always verify information through official N-HYPPADEC channels to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.