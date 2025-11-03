NAAPE unveils loss of licence insurance for pilots, aircraft engineers

In an effort to strengthen the welfare and professional security of aviation personnel across the country, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has unveiled plans to provide comprehensive Loss of Licence Insurance Cover for all Nigerian pilots and aircraft engineers.

The scheme, developed in collaboration with First Standard Insurance Brokers, aims to safeguard pilots and engineers who lose their professional licences due to medical incapacity or other qualifying conditions that prevent them from flying or maintaining aircraft.

The initiative aims to provide financial compensation, in accordance with policy terms, to affected members, enabling them to manage career breaks or medical recoveries without financial hardship.

Speaking about the initiative, President of NAAPE Captain Bunmi Gindeh stated that the association reached the decision after extensive consultations with stakeholders in the aviation industry.

He explained that the move reflects NAAPE’s commitment to improving members’ welfare and promoting professional stability within the sector.

“Loss of Licence insurance for aviation professionals has long been a standard benefit in developed aviation markets worldwide. Our members face unique occupational risks that can abruptly end their careers. The goal of this initiative is to ensure that no pilot or engineer is left without financial support if they are declared medically unfit to continue their professional duties,” Captain Gindeh stated.

He added, “By introducing this important coverage in Nigeria, we are not only protecting individual professionals and their families but also strengthening the aviation sector by ensuring that our highly trained workforce can focus on maintaining the highest safety standards, knowing their careers are financially protected against unforeseen medical challenges.”

“NAAPE is also working to make the insurance cover affordable and accessible to all members, including those in private and charter operations,” Captain Gindeh further stated. He emphasised that the association’s goal is to standardise professional welfare across both public and private aviation sectors.

NAAPE Deputy President, Engr. Mudi Muhammad, said, “We have seen too many of our colleagues face financial hardship after losing their licences due to unexpected medical conditions. This insurance programme ensures that no Nigerian pilot or engineer will face such circumstances alone. It provides a safety net that every aviation professional deserves.”

The initiative has been widely commended by aviation stakeholders, who described it as a landmark step, reflecting NAAPE’s commitment to global best practices in aviation labour protection. Loss of Licence insurance remains a standard component of crew benefits offered by airlines or secured through professional associations like NAAPE.

This proactive step further strengthens professional confidence within the industry, especially in light of recent public discussions about pilot fitness and regulatory oversight in Nigeria.

Enrolment details and premium structures will be announced in the coming weeks. NAAPE will also conduct nationwide sensitisation workshops and information sessions to educate members and eligible professionals on the benefits and enrolment process.