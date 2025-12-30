NAFDAC approves first robotic surgical platform in West Africa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the Toumai robotic surgical system for clinical use, marking a regulatory clearance that positions Nigeria as the first country in West Africa to authorise a robotic surgery platform for patient care.

The approval, granted after an assessment of safety and efficacy, follows the conduct of robotic procedures at NISA Premier Hospital in Abuja on November 22, 2025. The surgeries were carried out by Dr Obi Ekwenna, chief executive officer of RoboMed, using the Toumai system manufactured by Shanghai MicroPort MedBot.

According to a statement on Tuesday on the approval, Dr Ekwenna said the regulatory decision reflected the outcome of NAFDAC’s evaluation process. “This approval reflects NAFDAC’s thorough evaluation of the technology’s safety profile. Nigerian patients can trust that this platform meets the highest regulatory standards. They no longer need to travel abroad for world-class surgical care—we have brought it home,” he said.

According to information provided by the operators, patients who underwent the initial procedures were discharged within 12 and 48 hours, respectively, following robotic nephrectomy and prostatectomy. The providers said the recovery timelines were shorter than those typically associated with open surgery.

The Toumai system uses three-dimensional visualisation and multiple robotic arms to assist surgeons during procedures. Dr Iyore James, chief medical officer, said the technology had implications for surgical outcomes and patient recovery. “Robotic surgery delivers precision that the human hand cannot match. Our patients experienced it firsthand: faster recovery, less pain, quicker return to their lives,” he said.

Efosa Eluma, chief operating officer of RoboMed, said the approval created a framework for wider deployment. “This is proof that Africa can lead in healthcare innovation. We have built the foundation to scale—this is just the beginning,” he said.

NISA Premier Hospital founder, Dr Ibrahim Wada, OON, linked the development to efforts to reduce outbound medical travel. “We built NISA so Nigerians would no longer need to seek care abroad. Today, that vision is real,” he said.

RoboMed said it plans to expand access to the platform through partnerships with hospitals across Nigeria and other countries in the region. The company also announced plans to establish a RoboMed Academy to train local surgeons to carry out robotic procedures independently.

A public launch of the platform is scheduled to take place in Abuja in January 2026.