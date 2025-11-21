Naira-for-Crude probe: Reps threaten arrest as MDAs shun inquiry

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the implementation of the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy has issued a strong warning to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as other stakeholders, threatening to deploy its full constitutional powers, including arrests, over their failure to cooperate with the ongoing probe.

The committee, chaired by Boniface Emerengwa, expressed outrage yesterday after invited agencies failed to appear for the scheduled investigative hearing and refused to submit key documents demanded by lawmakers.

Visibly angered Emerengwa declared that the behaviour of the invited stakeholders amounted to a direct challenge to the authority of the National Assembly, warning that the House would not hesitate to invoke punitive measures.

He stated that the investigative hearing, initially slated for November 20, 2025, was forced to be postponed due to “gross negligence, indifference and an unacceptable display of disrespect” for the legislative process.

According to him, the committee cannot allow crucial national investigations to be stalled by “blatant disregard and unseriousness” from agencies central to the successful implementation of the Naira-for-Crude Policy.

“Let it be unequivocally stated; the failure of stakeholders to honour our requests is a dereliction of duty and a slap on the Nigerian people,” he said. “This committee will not tolerate attempts to frustrate or ridicule this investigation.”

He noted that the refusal of stakeholders to submit documents obstructed the committee’s ability to conduct due diligence, stressing that the probe was designed to promote transparency, accountability and protect national economic interests.

In response, the committee handed down a strict seven-day ultimatum, charging all defaulters to submit their documents on or before November 27, 2025, which Emerengwa described as the final window for compliance.

“This extension is an act of magnanimity. Any stakeholder who fails to comply with this final deadline will face firm and immediate legislative action,” he warned.

The consequences, he said, include: issuance of summons and subpoenas, public naming and shaming of non-compliant entities, recommendation of sanctions to regulatory and executive bodies, escalation to the House plenary for disciplinary measures and issuance of arrest warrants where necessary

The hearing has now been rescheduled to December 2, 2025, at noon in Conference Room 440.

Stressing the new date as “final and non-negotiable”, Emerengwa urged all stakeholders to take the matter seriously, warning that the House would not allow its oversight role to be undermined.

“The time for excuses is over. The time for accountability is now. The Nigerian people are watching,” he stated.