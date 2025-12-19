NANS commends Tunji-Ojo for streamlined passport processing for students abroad

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for reforms that have accelerated passport processing for Nigerian students in the diaspora, describing the initiative as a critical intervention with far-reaching social and economic implications.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the President of the Senate, NANS Headquarters, Usman Adamu Nagwaza, the association said the improved passport processing framework had eased longstanding documentation challenges that exposed Nigerian students abroad to travel restrictions, visa complications and academic disruptions.

According to NANS, delays in passport issuance have, over the years, constrained the mobility of Nigerian students, affected their compliance with immigration requirements in host countries and, in some cases, limited access to academic and professional opportunities. The students’ body noted that the recent reforms represent a practical response to these systemic bottlenecks.

The association described Tunji-Ojo’s approach as pragmatic and results-driven, noting that the intervention came at a time when global mobility, compliance with international travel regulations and access to education increasingly depend on efficient documentation systems.

“This development has brought renewed hope to thousands of Nigerian students in the diaspora who have faced prolonged uncertainty due to delays and administrative hurdles in passport processing,” the statement said.

NANS further stated that the initiative reflects the minister’s broader understanding of human capital development, adding that Nigerian students abroad constitute a strategic asset whose academic progress and professional exposure ultimately contribute to national productivity and economic competitiveness.

The students’ body, however, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide sustained political and institutional backing to the Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo to enable the consolidation and expansion of the ongoing reforms.

According to the association, strong presidential support would not only strengthen the passport reform process but also reinforce a culture of efficiency and accountability across public institutions.

“We believe that with the full backing of Mr. President, the Ministry of Interior can deepen these reforms and deliver long-term benefits for Nigerian students and citizens globally,” NANS said.

The association added that improved passport administration would enhance Nigeria’s international image, reduce compliance risks for citizens abroad and facilitate smoother participation in global education and labour markets.

NANS reiterated its support for Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, describing it as functional and citizen-focused, and pledged its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government on policies that promote the welfare and global competitiveness of Nigerian students.

It also urged Nigerian students in the diaspora to take advantage of the improved passport processing system to regularise their travel documents and pursue their academic and professional goals without unnecessary disruption.