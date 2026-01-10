NANS lauds NCC over new refund framework for failed airtime, data transactions

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the development of a comprehensive refund framework aimed at addressing failed airtime and data transactions, describing the move as timely and impactful.

According to the association, the initiative reflects a growing recognition of the everyday challenges faced by millions of telecom subscribers across the country, particularly young people in tertiary institutions.

The students’ body said the landmark framework demonstrates responsive leadership and a deep commitment to consumer protection, especially for Nigerian students who rely heavily on mobile data and airtime for academic, economic, and social engagement.

NANS noted that in an era where online learning, digital research, virtual collaboration, and entrepreneurship have become central to student life, uninterrupted and accountable telecom services are no longer optional but essential.

In a statement issued by the NANS National Vice President (Special Duties), Ahmad Mallawa, the association observed that for years, students have borne the brunt of failed transactions, debits without value, and prolonged complaint resolution processes. He said many students, operating on limited budgets, often suffer repeated losses from unsuccessful recharges or data purchases, with little assurance of timely refunds.

Mallawa added that the new framework directly addresses these long-standing concerns by clearly defining operators’ responsibilities and timelines for resolving failed transactions. He expressed optimism that its effective implementation would restore confidence in the telecom sector, reduce financial losses for subscribers, and further strengthen trust between consumers, service providers, and regulators, while calling on the Commission to ensure strict compliance by all operators.

“NANS particularly applauds the provision for automatic refunds within 30 seconds, the establishment of a clear Service Level Agreement (SLA) for Mobile Network Operators and Deposit Money Banks, and the introduction of a Central Monitoring Dashboard to ensure accountability and real-time oversight. These measures reflect global best practices and signal a decisive shift towards fairness, transparency, and efficiency.

“We also acknowledge and commend the NCC for engaging relevant stakeholders and prioritizing consumer welfare, as evidenced by the reported refunds of over ₦10 billion to affected customers. This underscores the seriousness and impact of the Commission’s intervention.

“As the foremost student body in Nigeria, NANS urges swift final approval and seamless implementation of the framework to ensure that its benefits are fully realized by consumers nationwide.

“We reaffirm our commitment to constructive engagement with regulatory authorities in the collective pursuit of policies that safeguard the interests of Nigerian students and the general public.

“NANS stands firmly in support of the NCC’s consumer-centric reforms and encourages continued regulatory vigilance across the telecommunications sector,” the statement reads.