NANS raises alarm over plight of Nigerian scholarship students in Morocco

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep concern over the alleged neglect of Nigerian students on government-sponsored scholarships in Morocco.

The umbrella body of Nigerian students at home and in the diaspora was reacting to a widely circulated video of Nigerian students stranded in Morocco, who accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of abandoning them to hardship, homelessness, and medical neglect.

In a statement made available to The Guardian on Wednesday and signed by NANS Vice President (External Affairs), Kenechukwu Aneke, the association called for urgent repatriation and welfare support for all affected students in Morocco and any other countries facing similar issues.

Other demands include a full investigation into the mismanagement of scholarship funds and accountability for those responsible, the immediate release of all outstanding stipends, accommodation and allowances, as well as a comprehensive review and reform of the overseas scholarship programme to prevent future occurrences.

The statement reads: “These students, sent abroad under scholarship programmes with allocated budgets, have been left to fend for themselves without adequate support, resulting in dehumanising conditions where they are forced to beg for money nightly to feed themselves. Tragically, one of the students, Bashir Malami, has reportedly died under these circumstances — a loss that underscores the grave consequences of neglect and administrative failure.

“NANS views this as a blatant betrayal of trust by the relevant authorities, including the office responsible for overseas scholarships under the Federal Ministry of Education. It is unacceptable that funds budgeted for these programmes are not being properly utilised, leaving young Nigerians — the future leaders of our nation — exposed to hunger, destitution, and danger in a foreign land.

“The education and welfare of Nigerian students, whether at home or abroad, must not be treated with levity. The government has a sacred duty to protect its citizens, especially those it has sent abroad on national assignments. NANS stands in solidarity with these suffering students and their families. We will not relent until justice is served and their dignity is restored.”

While condemning the neglect, Aneke called on President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Federal Scholarship Board, and relevant government agencies to act swiftly.

He warned that the continued neglect of Nigerian students abroad could further damage the country’s international reputation and undermine confidence in government-sponsored education programmes.

The statement stressed that scholarships are meant to provide opportunities and security for beneficiaries, not expose them to suffering and uncertainty. It urged Nigerian diplomatic missions in Morocco and other affected countries to immediately engage with the students, provide emergency relief, and submit clear reports to the Federal Government on the true state of affairs.

In a swift reaction, the Federal Government described the claim as false, unfounded, and deliberately crafted to misinform the public.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, insisted that no Nigerian student on a valid Federal Government scholarship had been abandoned.

“All beneficiaries duly enrolled under the Bilateral Education Scholarship (BES) Programme prior to 2024 have received payments up to the 2024 budget year, in line with the Federal Government’s obligations,” Boriowo stated.

“Any temporary delays in outstanding payments are attributable to fiscal constraints and are currently being addressed through ongoing engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.”

The statement quoted the Minister of Education as stating that no new bilateral scholarship awards were made in October 2025 or at any time thereafter. “Documents being circulated to suggest otherwise are fake, unauthenticated, and constitute a calculated attempt to mislead the public and discredit government policy.”

Dr Alausa explained that the decision to discontinue government-funded bilateral scholarships abroad followed a comprehensive policy review, which established that Nigeria now possesses sufficient capacity within its universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to deliver the affected programmes locally.